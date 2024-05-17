Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASUR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASUR

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 100,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,263. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.