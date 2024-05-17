Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 5.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 63,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.34. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.88). As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

