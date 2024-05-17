Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

