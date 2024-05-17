Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,285. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

