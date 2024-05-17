AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AtriCure Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 533,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

