Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman Sells 45,600 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 2,062,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,362. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
