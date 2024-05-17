Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman Sells 45,600 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $1,078,220.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $1,640,529.73.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 2,062,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,362. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

