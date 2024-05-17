Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
