AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $928,054 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

