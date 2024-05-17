Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro Trading Down 3.4 %

Ayro stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Ayro has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 92.48% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayro will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Featured Stories

