B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

AZEK stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. AZEK has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

