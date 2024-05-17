B. Riley Trims Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Target Price to $9.00

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 347,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,320. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 387,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

