B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
B2Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,176,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after acquiring an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,125,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
