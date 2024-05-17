B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,176,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,231,000 after buying an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,104,000 after acquiring an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,125,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

