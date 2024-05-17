Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.06

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 75742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 304.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

