Barclays Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $77.96. 42,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,645. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

