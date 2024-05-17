Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($3.04).

Shares of LON BARC traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 216.75 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 38,843,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,614,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.54. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.85 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

