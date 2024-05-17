Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($3.04).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays
Barclays Stock Performance
Barclays Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.