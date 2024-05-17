Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Barings Corporate Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

