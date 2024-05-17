Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

