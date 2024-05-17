Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 201,114 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 1,631,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,956. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

