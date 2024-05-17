Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

