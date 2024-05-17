Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $21.75 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,519,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,285. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

