Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $27.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,528 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3,512.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.15. 173,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $293.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.