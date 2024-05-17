Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $28.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 42.3% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,501,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

