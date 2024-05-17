Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $31.59 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.19. 7,355,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,321. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

