Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $79.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,554. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.28. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

