Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 426,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,216. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

