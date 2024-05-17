Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

PSEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 7,836 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

