Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $760.50 and its 200 day moving average is $682.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

