Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 20,712 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after acquiring an additional 396,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after purchasing an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

