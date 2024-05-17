Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 11,050 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.43. The company had a trading volume of 397,560 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.68. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

