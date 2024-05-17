Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,968. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $391.39 and a 12 month high of $538.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.16 and its 200 day moving average is $492.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

