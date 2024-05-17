Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.79. 1,258,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.