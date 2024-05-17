Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 28,159 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,159 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after buying an additional 748,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

