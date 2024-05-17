Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 9,812 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $79,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.80. 4,251,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,807. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

