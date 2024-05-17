Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 9,921 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. 3,884,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,412. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.