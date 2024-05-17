Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

UPS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

