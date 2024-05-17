Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $3.00 at TD Cowen

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 162,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,707. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.13. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

