Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Porvair (LON:PRV)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,094.70). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
