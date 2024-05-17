Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Porvair (LON:PRV)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

PRV stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 624 ($7.84). The company had a trading volume of 49,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,782.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 624.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 619.11. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 522 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 680 ($8.54).

In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,094.70). Insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

