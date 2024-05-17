Berenberg Bank Boosts Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 370

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

LGRS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.44). The stock had a trading volume of 148,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.44).

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

