Berenberg Bank Boosts Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target to GBX 370

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Loungers Trading Up 0.7 %
About Loungers
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
