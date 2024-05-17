Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.71.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.