Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,322.46 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $67,131.26 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.64 or 0.00702569 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00096607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,699,578 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

