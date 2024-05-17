Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,322.46 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $67,131.26 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.64 or 0.00702569 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070985 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00096607 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,699,578 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
