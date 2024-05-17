Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

