Bloom Burton Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Centric Health Price Performance
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.33 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centric Health
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.