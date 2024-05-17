Bloom Burton Comments on Centric Health Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.33 million.

