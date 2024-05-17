Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,028,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

