Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 17th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Boralex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$32.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,422. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.19.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8788592 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boralex

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.