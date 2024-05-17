Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.13.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.12. 323,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$39.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8788592 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

