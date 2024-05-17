Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$290.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$304.00 to C$290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$228.56 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$277.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$278.05.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

