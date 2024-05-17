Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$301.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD traded down C$1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$278.05. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$228.56 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

