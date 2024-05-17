Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$234.01. 55,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,897. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$277.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

