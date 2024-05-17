BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.81

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 523569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

BRF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

