Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,938. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

